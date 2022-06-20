Russian Fighter Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury During UFC Loss

If you’re just now reading this on Monday morning, there’s a good chance you had no idea Russian Albert Duraev had himself a rough Saturday night in Austin after his opponent Joaquin Buckley absolutely unloaded on his face with multiple left hands that turned the fighter into a freak show with his eye swollen shut.

One minute you’re out with the crew crushing drinks at a bar by the beach, the next minute the guy in the co-main event middleweight fight was having his face absolutely annihilated by Buckley, who now has a three-fight winning streak going and is 5-1 over his last six going back to 2020.

But Buckley wasn’t completely satisfied by not getting the chance to go out in the third round to create some special content for the Internet.

Joaquin Buckley via TKO – Doctor Stoppage, 2nd round. pic.twitter.com/gZ5mBeT9kk — Ben Kohn (@agentbenten) June 19, 2022

“The doctor stoppage, it was cool. But you always want those viral knockouts and those viral moments,” Buckley said after the fight. “That’s my biggest thing. I’m glad the doctor stopped it for him and for his health, but I just wish he added a little bit more pressure so I could’ve turned his lights off.”

As for Duraev, he hasn’t updated his Instagram page with news on his eye. Let’s just say he’s probably taking some time off to watch TV, maybe get some sleep and thank the UFC gods that he’ll be OK after this nastiness.

Hang in there, Albert.

Albert Duraev had some eye issues during his fight with Joaquin Buckley. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)