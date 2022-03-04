Russia Seizes Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant In Latest Attack

Videos by OutKick

Russian forces reached the largest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and unleashed heavy fire.

A building was seen burning from within the nuclear plant Zaporizhzhia, located in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.

FOLLOW FOXNEWS.COM FOR LIVE UPDATES

The plant had seen a barrage of fire from the Russian military.

Footage surfaced of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks and troops firing at the nuclear plant — seen as a ploy by the Russians to shut down power around Ukraine and impair resources for sheltered civliians.

WATCH:

On Wednesday, Reuters reported Ukraine had suffered over 2,000 civilian casualties to date as part of Putin’s military operation, which many have deemed as a call for world war.

Russian troops fired on #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, a big fire started. You can see flames and smoke. This power plant is one of the biggest in Europe, and we are about to face a catastrophe!pic.twitter.com/6JBFHjh0iH — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) March 3, 2022

President Zelenskyy called the attack on Zaporizhzhia “nuclear terrorism.” Both he and U.S. President Joe Biden made a plea to Putin late Thursday to cease his attack as the plant’s defenses were weakened.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also delivered an emergency statement as Zaporizhzhia was under fire.

LATEST: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on Russia’s military to immediately halt firing on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.



Here's the latest from @BloombergTV as Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine https://t.co/MjLbGFgRiE pic.twitter.com/b7XOw6e6LJ — Bloomberg (@business) March 4, 2022

Kuleba called the potential ramifications of sabotaging the massive nuclear plant “10 times larger than Chernobyl.”

Early reporting on Friday announced that the Russian forces overtook Zaporizhzhia.

According to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, no irregularities were seen from materials within the plant, and “mitigatory actions” were taken to avert a nuclear disaster.

Though still facing stiff competition with the Ukrainians, Russia’s military operation has been expedited in the past few days.

Putin’s overtaking of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson (the first major Ukrainian city to be claimed) and display of a 40-mile long stretch of military force attest to the authoritarian’s frustrations and eagerness to eradicate life in Ukraine as its people know it.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela