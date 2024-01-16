Germany Believes Russia Plans To Start WWIII – Which Would Be A Georgia/TCU Level Blowout

Videos by OutKick

Germany believes a third world war might be imminent, and Russia will be responsible for starting it.

Russia continues to hammer Ukraine, and the battle lines have more or less been static since last year following a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Where does the war go from here? Germany is preparing for it to just be the opening salvo of a conflict that spirals into WWII, according to classified documents obtained by BILD (via the New York Post).

The leaked German intelligence reports claim Putin will foment unrest while mobilizing troops around the Baltics and in Kaliningrad. The assessment believes the Russians will unleash cyber attacks on the Baltics – the three countries of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are all NATO members – and all out combat could break out by May 2025, according to the same report.

Will Russian dictator Vladimir Putin start WWIII? (Photo by SERGEI GUNEYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Russia planning WWIII against NATO?

So, what would that look like? Remember when Georgia hammered TCU 65-7? That’s the best comparison I can make.

Let’s break down some numbers:

NATO countries have 16 aircraft carriers. Russia has one and it barely works.

America has 1,170 stealth fighters. Russia has around 20. Unclear how many are in fighting condition.

America has more than 20 stealth bombers. Russia has none.

America has 67 of the world’s most advanced submarines. Russia has 58, with some highly-advanced ones.

America has the best logistics in the world. Russia has struggled at times to get supplies into Ukraine – a country it borders.

Now that we have the tech laid out, what would a war between Russia and NATO led by America to protect allies under Article 5 look like?

Based on my military knowledge, it would be over before it was even on. Two things really win wars these days. Air power and logistics. How quickly can you control the airspace and how quickly can you ship in supplies?

Russia doesn’t have the ability to combat America’s stealth capabilities. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Assuming the war doesn’t go nuclear, Russia would be defeated in short order and pushed back to its borders. Massive cruise bombing strikes carried out by cruise missiles or stealth bombers would knock out Russian planes on the ground, F-35s and F-22s would clean up any that made it into the air, our submarine fleet would send the Russian Navy to the bottom of the ocean and NATO forces would push forward facing little resistance after destroying all command and control sites and obliterating Russian air defenses, which are not capable of picking up our stealth aircraft. At the same time, Russian supply lines would be hammered from the sky, kinetic attacks and cruise missiles launched from ships and submarines. Did I mention logistics? America would flood Europe with supplies in a fashion the world hasn’t seen since WWII and without a Navy to get anywhere near the Atlantic, there’s nothing Russia could do to slow it down.

It would be a slaughter. Peter Zeihan previously estimated NATO would secure a 1000:1 kill ratio on Russian forces.

That’s why I find it very hard to believe Putin intends on invading a NATO country. Putin is an evil monster, but he’s not stupid. He knows his military stands no chance against the most advanced weapons the world has ever seen.

American air defense weapons systems could wipe out Russian fighters and the glorious B-21 could fly straight to Moscow without Russia being able to do a damn thing about it.

Will the B-21 be used in a war against Russia? (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Only a suicidal man would dare pick a fight with NATO, and I don’t believe that’s the case with Putin. That’s why he’s in Ukraine – a non-NATO country. Everything changes the moment Article 5 is activated, and it wouldn’t be close. Think I’m correct? Think I’m incorrect? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!