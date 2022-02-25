Russian Forces Approach Kyiv, Moscow Streets Flooded With Protestors

Videos by OutKick

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military operation is beginning to approach the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Late Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that Russian forces were seen approaching Kyiv within a “20-mile range.”

Footage circulating on social media from Kyiv showed explosions caught within the city. Civilians retreated at the sight and sound of the Russian attack.

WATCH:

Despite facing a gamut of economic sanctions on Thursday, President Putin has pressed forward in his conquest to seize Ukraine without easing his foot off the pedal and may reach its goal of overtaking Kyiv in roughly a day’s time.

FOLLOW FOXNEWS.COM FOR LIVE UPDATES

Thursday afternoon gave way to a rush of backlash against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to invade Ukraine, the second-largest country in Europe.

Russian civilians took to the streets of Moscow, near Pushkinskaya Square, in outward opposition of the president’s autocratic tirade.

Protestors were also seen in Saint Petersburg standing against Putin’s order.

People attend an anti-war protest in Saint Petersburg, Russia, amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/PNhwQYEBQE pic.twitter.com/bVgX7fcefp — ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022

Protestors were heard shouting “No to war.” More than 600 protestors were detained, according to The New York Times.

The Times caught a reaction from a 44-year-old civilian named Anastasia. She called the ongoing siege of the Ukraine “monstrous.”

“The world has turned upside down,” declared the protestor. “Everyone must be here, it is the only way to show that something monstrous is happening.”

A view of the protest in central Moscow this evening. Thousands across the country are risking serious repercussions to protest Putin’s attack on Ukraine. More than 850 people detained so far. pic.twitter.com/KHog0Acbir — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) February 24, 2022

More from Moscow, chanting "no war." Unbelievably brave. @OvdInfo, which monitors crackdowns on Russian protests, says it's counted at least 900 arrests at demonstrations in 44 cities and towns across the country. pic.twitter.com/9Yn9mxukDr — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 24, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela