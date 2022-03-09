Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Teammates Felt He Had ‘Checked Out’

Videos by OutKick

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson assured the NFL media he was “all-in” to stay in Seattle all offseason. But mentally, the QB was already on a plane, ready to hit his next destination.

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. In catching up with his former Seattle teammates’ reactions, some attested to viewing Russ as having “checked out” since 2021.

According to Larry Browns Sports’ Steve DelVecchiox, “Wilson felt the team’s personnel misses, and devotion to Carroll’s old-school offensive philosophy was holding him back and damaging his legacy.”

According to OutKick’s Sam Amico, “the Broncos sent a massive package back to the Seahawks, including a first-round pick, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.”

Wilson and Carroll reportedly got bearish on their ability to keep working together, prompting the Seahawks to trade arguably the greatest Seattle Seahawks of all time.

Driving away any animosity assumed out of the trade, Wilson tweeted a departing message to his Seattle fans, friends and new foes.

“SEATTLE I Love You,” said Mr. Unlimited on Twitter. “Forever Grateful.”

NJ.com’s Darryl Slater added that “Wilson had expressed frustration with the Seahawks since the last offseason.”

He adds, “And now, he lands with the Broncos, who already had a strong roster that just needed a legit quarterback.”

Wilson led the Seahawks to nine winning regular seasons in his decade in the NFL.

He took over at quarterback during a period when former Green Bay QB Matt Flynn received a fat contract to spearhead Carroll’s offense.

When Wilson stepped in at QB over Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson back in 2012, the sparks began to fly between Carroll and the Wisconsin product — the rest was history.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela