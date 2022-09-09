Russell Wilson Reveals If The Seahawks Tried To Trade Him Multiple Times

The Seattle Seahawks tried to move Russell Wilson multiple times before he landed in Denver.

Wilson was shipped from the Seahawks to the Broncos this past offseason, but before that happened, the team tried to move him several times, according to a recent ESPN report.

Now, the star quarterback has confirmed the team attempted to get him out of Seattle before this past offseason.

Russell Wilson addresses old Seattle trade rumors. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“Definitely they tried to, a couple of times, tried to see what was out there. It’s part of the business, and it’s part of being a professional and everything else,” Wilson told the press Thursday when talking about trade rumors ahead of facing his old team Monday night, according to Yahoo! Sports.

When asked if he was upset by the Seahawks shopping him around a couple times, the Super Bowl champion responded with, “Upset’s probably the wrong word. I believe in my talent, in who I am. I believe I’m one of the best in the world. I don’t worry about anything else other than that.”

It’s worth noting the ESPN article claims Wilson and his people were “f**king pissed” about the Seahawks scouting different QBs. Clearly, the NFL star took a classier tone with the media publicly.

There have long been rumors about the Seahawks possibly attempting to get rid of Wilson before the franchise ultimately did. And no rumor has been bigger than the team wanting to trade him to Cleveland for the top pick in 2018.

Cleveland didn’t bite, and ended up drafting Baker Mayfield first overall. In hindsight, the Browns should have probably listened a little harder.

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson confirms the Seahawks tried to trade him a couple times. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Now, Wilson is the face of the Denver Broncos, and he has the entire franchise and community hyped up for a huge year.

His week one opponent? The Seahawks, who are positioned to be arguably the worst team in the NFL.

Russell Wilson gets a fresh start with the Broncos. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

If Wilson does have a grudge he’s holding, he’ll get no better shot than Monday night to settle his beef.