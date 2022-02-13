Videos by OutKick

There has been a lot of uncertainty around quarterbacks in the NFL the last few offseasons, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t been exempt.

Wilson’s tenure with Seattle has been a question at the center of that speculation for the past 13 months and are likely to continue until the start of the season, but while appearing on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio he made one thing clear — if it were up to him, no trade will ever be made.

Russell Wilson (3) of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images).

The Seahawks quarterback told host Chris Russo that his “goal is to be back” in Seattle.

“I’ve been fortunate to play 10 amazing years in Seattle, so my hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there,” Wilson said. “That’s the vision. That’s the goal. It’s never really been anything different.”

Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Cam Wolfe talked to Wilson ahead of the Pro Bowl and said he wanted to play in seattle for a “long, long time.”

“Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long long time like those guys did.”@DangeRussWilson stops by to chat with @CameronWolfe to discuss what it means to him to be at the #ProBowl again, and where he wants to play next year. pic.twitter.com/Jfc4NTJRlU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022

“I did not request a trade. I’ve always wanted to play here,” Wilson said. “The reality is, I think calls were getting thrown around and this and that, and I think that’s just the reality, but at the end of the day, the real reality is that I’m here, and I’m here to win, and I’m here to win it all.”

Heavy.com reports that Wilson’s comments meant everything for some fans because months prior, his agent told ESPN’s Mark Rodgers that “if a trade were considered,” the quarterback was willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

For now, it seems like the feeling is mutual between the QB and the team, with The Athletic reporting the team has “no interest in trading” Wilson unless the team is “absolutely forced to do so.”

