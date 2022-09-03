Russell Wilson Buys The Most Expensive House In The History Of Denver

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is already spending his extension money.

The future hall of famer recently agreed to an extension worth $245 million, and the Super Bowl champion got $165 million of the deal guaranteed.

Now, he’s bought the most expensive house in the history of the Denver-area for the cool price of $25 million, according to Front Office Sports.

Russell Wilson buys the most expensive home in the history of the Denver-area. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

What does $25 million get you in Denver? The answer is a lot. The mansion is 20,000 square feet, features four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, has room for nine cars in the garage, an indoor basketball court, a massive indoor pool and more.

Take a look at some of the photos of the epic estate in the tweet below.

In April, Russell Wilson and Ciara bought this $25M Colorado mansion — the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history. 🏠



➖ 20,000 sq ft.

➖ 4 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

➖ 9-car garage

➖ Game room

➖ Basketball court

➖ Theater

➖ Indoor pool pic.twitter.com/YYEiwqzmCT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 1, 2022

Clearly, Russell Wilson is a fan of the finer things in life, and it’s a good thing he has a lot of money because the nicer things don’t come cheap.

There are very few people in America capable of affording a $25 million home, but after his latest deal, Wilson is definitely one of them.

By the end of his current deal, the star quarterback will have earned more than $477 million in just NFL contract money.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys a huge mansion for $25 million. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

That’s a whole lot of cash, and we all know it’s important to diversify. Having some real estate in your portfolio’s a solid idea, and Wilson now has an estate that cost a staggering amount of money. Props to him for absolutely killing life.