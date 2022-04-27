Russell Westbrook Wipes His Instagram Clean

Russell Westbrook seems to want a fresh start as he’s just wiped his Instagram clean of Lakers, Wizards, and Rockets posts — leaving his OKC days up for the world to see. We checked again and the posts that looked to be savoring the good old days were gone as well.

For the Lakers fans that want him to stay…at least his profile picture in a Lakers uniform remains? This is so unnecessary, though. Just let your agent handle this offseason.

Russell Westbrook deleted all his Lakers, Wizards, Rockets photos on IG, but kept up the OKC ones…. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sh9FQM6S3M — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 26, 2022

It’s already been reported that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will look to deal the former MVP after a dismal 2022 season. Fans of Westbrook would tell us he played well, but when a general manager goes out his way to explain who’s responsible after trading for a player…that tells it all. Westbrook currently holds a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season that’s expected to be picked up. Players don’t just turn down that type of money regardless of their play, which means the Lakers have to find a trade for the 33-year-old point guard. But who will come calling?

His initial choice of leaving his pictures in Oklahoma City untouched on Instagram is maybe suggesting he wants a return? That would make sense as it’s still a relatively young team that’ll allow Westbrook to go back to his ball-dominant self and he’s loved there. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerging as a young stud in the league, Westbrook also could start problems. That and the fact OKC will have to justify a player making as much as Judge Judy to play average basketball at best.

Russell Westbrook should recognize he played awful in 2022 and maybe he can just let the chips fall where they may. No need to get cryptic when you cashed $44 million of the Lakers money to do cardio.