Russell Westbrook Backs Off After Challenging Heckler

Videos by OutKick

Russell Westbrook challenged a heckler to get in his face, and once the fan stepped up, Westbrook seemingly stepped back.

The Clippers guard known for his contentious relationship with fans went at it with a Timberwolves fan on Sunday. Westbrook and the Clippers visited Target Center and lost in more ways than one.

Westbrook overheard a heckler during warmups on Sunday. The fan stepped up to meet Westbrook at the baseline, and once he started to approach the NBA player, Westbrook didn’t come off as brave.

Russ couldn’t handle the heat, pensively bickering back at the approaching fan until security stepped in to save Westbrook — imagine the relief Westbrook felt.

WATCH:

RUSS IS NOT THE ONE 😤 (via nagashiajackson/TT) pic.twitter.com/D079bEAn6h — Overtime (@overtime) January 15, 2024

Westbrook’s history indicates that the one-time NBA MVP deliberately calls for hecklers to be removed from arenas.

While the fiery player does possess an edge, he’s also prone to fold under pressure … as history also warns us about Westbrook.

L.A. lost to the top-seeded Minnesota T-Wolves, 109-105.

Westbrook tallied 12 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the losing effort Sunday night.

The double-double machine will think twice next time he challenges a fan.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 14: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center on January 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers 109-105. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)