Russell Gage Tweets Update After Leaving Bucs-Cowboys Game On Stretcher: ‘In Great Spirits’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Russell Gage left Monday night’s Super Wild-Card matchup in a cart after receiving a hard hit to the neck from Cowboys free safety Donovan Wilson.

Buzz from the NFC playoff game came to a screeching halt as both teams huddled around Gage. The wideout had attempted to get to his feet several times before falling on his back. He reportedly suffered a concussion and remained at a hospital overnight.

Russell Gage Jr injury on the field as Tom Brady looks on, hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/by8C6uGE2T — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 17, 2023

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Gage delivered a positive update on his status Tuesday morning — tweeting out a personal message from his Twitter. Earlier in the day, the Buccaneers announced that Gage had recovered all movement to his extremities.

RELATED: BUCCANEERS ANNOUNCE RUSSELL GAGE HEALTH UPDATE AFTER SCARY INJURY

Gage tweeted, “I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I. I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!”

I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I. I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits!



Thank you!🙏🏾 — Russell Gage Jr. (@GageRussell) January 17, 2023

With the injury coming two weeks after Damar Hamlin’s on-field incident during Monday Night Football, players were evidently concerned to watch Gage struggle to get up after getting hit in the head and neck area.

Dallas went on to defeat the Buccaneers, 31-14.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)