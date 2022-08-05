Runs are Coming in Toronto vs. Minnesota

We had an easy win yesterday in the Blue Jays game, so let’s head right back there. Sometimes you just have a good feeling for a series or a team. I’ll be the first to admit that the Padres have confounded me all year long. Anyway, tonight we should expect the bats to break out.

Let’s start with the good for Toronto, Jose Berrios (a former Twins pitcher), has been significantly better this month and rebounded well from season-long struggles. The Blue Jays have won their last six games started by Berrios, and he has been able to lower his ERA in each of those games. He even has four quality starts in those six outings. He was good against the Twins in his one outing against them this year, going seven innings and allowing just three hits and two earned runs. Still, I think Berrios is likely to allow a couple of runs in the game.

For the Twins, they unveil Tyler Mahle, their deadline deal acquisition. He’s been better than you’d probably expect for the Reds, which is part of the reason the Twins scooped him up. Over the year, he has a 4.40 ERA, but in his last nine outings, he has gone at least six innings in eight of them. In that same stretch, he has seven quality starts. To me, though, i think Mahle might have some nerves in this game. Blue Jays hitters don’t have much experience against him, but they are batting near .300 against him in the times they have faced him. He too should allow some runs. At just 8.5 I like the over in this game.