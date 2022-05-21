Runner Dies After Finishing Brooklyn Half Marathon

We are sorry to report that a participant in the Brooklyn Half Marathon died shortly after he crossed the finish line on Saturday morning.

According to the New York Road Runners club, an unidentified 30-year-old male collapsed after he completed the race and was immediately rushed to nearby Coney Island Hospital, where he passed away, possibly from cardiac arrest.

Fifteen other runners were also taken to the hospital after the race and treated for their conditions, five of which were serious.

Some have speculated that the unseasonably hot and humid conditions may have contributed to the number of medical incidents at the race. The New York Post reports that temperatures at 9 am when the race began already hovered around 70° with 83% humidity.

NYRR club has since released a statement about the race, which says in part:

“[There were] medical staff placed from start to finish throughout the race course, who are ready to respond immediately to the medical needs of all runners, spectators, volunteers and staff.

“The health and safety of our runners, volunteers, partners, and staff remain the top priority for NYRR. In coordination and consultation with the city agency partners and weather experts, NYRR was closely monitoring weather conditions leading up to and during the race.”

This is the first Brooklyn Half Marathon to take place in person since 2019, and nearly 22,000 runners participated in it.

Our best wishes to those still convalescing from the health conditions brought on by the race, and our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young man who died.