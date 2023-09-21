Run Line Play For Mets Vs Phillies

Videos by OutKick

Mets vs. Phillies, 7:15 ET

Sometimes you get dialed into something and it feels really good. I’ve won the past four MLB plays and am looking to keep this run alive as we look to close out the regular season strong. I’ve not been super successful this baseball season, but I’ve actually enjoyed the year and the stories from the season. I was a bit skeptical of the three Wild Card spots, but it has grown on me as the race keeps a lot of teams playing relevant longer in the season. Tonight, we only have one team in the playoff race, but we still get to try and earn some money on the Mets vs. Phillies.

The Mets made a tough decision at the trade deadline to sell off their team. For the most part, they traded pitching and some guys that they probably just didn’t intend to resign in the offseason, but the only word we can use to describe their season is failure. They came into the season with the biggest payroll in MLB history, and clearly, they didn’t get their money’s worth. David Peterson is taking the ball for the Mets tonight and he’s had a bit of a tough season with a 3-8 record with a 5.22 ERA. He also has split time between the bullpen and the rotation. He has been particularly bad on the road with a 7.35 ERA in 12 games. Somehow, he has managed to allow 40 earned runs over 49 earned runs. Most of the issue on the road came in April and May. During five road starts in that stretch, he allowed 28 earned runs over 23.1 innings. Currently, he’s had two straight solid starts going 11.2 innings and allowing five total runs. He hasn’t faced Philadelphia this season, but in the past the hitters probably have gotten the best of him as he’s allowed a .266 average to the Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to rebound from a slow start to the season as they stumbled slightly and got a slow start from their big offseason signing, Trea Turner. The Braves took the division basically by the end of April. The Phillies rebounded and have been in control of their playoff destiny now for the majority of the season. Turner was still a bit of a disappointment this season, but he has had more successful stretches lately. Tonight, they are sending out Ranger Suarez, a guy that I think did very well for them last season during the World Series stretch. Suarez has been able to turn in four quality starts in his last six outings. He has struggled a bit more at home than he has on the road as he has allowed 30 earned runs in Philadelphia over 54.2 innings. He has had good success against the Mets hitters in his career as he has allowed just eight hits over 49 at-bats. I’ve been a bit tough on Suarez over the years, but he’s actually pretty solid. Looking at how he is pitching currently, he could be a big asset for the Phillies in the playoffs.

I think this game is one the Phillies should win with ease. Neither team is playing great right now, and the Mets have actually been pretty successful this season with a 4-2 record against the Mets. Unfortunately for New York fans, I think the edge is with the Phillies and will take them on the run line at plus money tonight. Back the Phillies -1.5 at +124.

