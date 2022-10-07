Rugby Player Pokes Fun At Herself For Having Her Thong Exposed During Play

Sometimes your shorts get pulled down in the middle of a rugby game and sometimes you have to share that on social media. That’s just how the world works.

Rugby player Stefania Evans of the Worcester Warriors turned her embarrassing mid-game moment into a viral moment thanks to TikTok.

Stefania had her shorts pulled down by an opponent during something called a ruck in rugby. Her shorts being pulled down exposed her thong for several seconds during the televised broadcast of the game.

Stefania Evans/TikTok

Credit to Stefania for sticking with the play and not letting the moment distract her. Also credit to her for making sure the moment didn’t die with those who saw it in real-time on TV. The moment and the commentary that goes along with it is too good not to live on.

TikTok, being a truly puzzling app when it comes to enforcing their community guidelines, deleted her original video for violating those guidelines. Thankfully she reposted an edited version of the video so we can at least her the breakdown from the broadcast.

@stefevansrugby The last time I posted this, it got removed for violating community guidelines. Sigh. I wanted to have a light stupid laugh at something very light and very stupid, but now we gotta get all serious and again explain that women’s bodies are not automatically sexual just because a part of them is visible. Bodies are just bodies. Everyone’s got a butt. It’s funny when those butts accidentally show. I was playing sport, a sport this app actually sponsors the women’s game in. I know it’s probably just a bot censoring videos but what a buzz kill to get reminded that a dumb joke about a part of my body is inherently sexual and inherently inappropriate. On an EVEN MORE sober note, my club, my rugby family, are going through some seriously trying times. There’s plenty about whats happened to Worcester Warriors in the press, I don’t need to add to it, I just wanted to share a laugh on a real sad day, that’s all. Sigh. stillawarrior. #together #saveourwarriors ♬ original sound – Stefania Evans

Tough Times For Worcester Rugby

Stefania had this to say about having to repost the video, “I wanted to have a light stupid laugh at something very light and very stupid, but now we gotta get all serious and again explain that women’s bodies are not automatically sexual just because a part of them is visible. Bodies are just bodies. Everyone’s got a butt. It’s funny when those butts accidentally show.”

“I was playing sport, a sport this app actually sponsors the women’s game in. I know it’s probably just a bot censoring videos but what a buzz kill to get reminded that a dumb joke about a part of my body is inherently sexual and inherently inappropriate.”

She then added, “On an EVEN MORE sober note, my club, my rugby family, are going through some seriously trying times. There’s plenty about what’s happened to Worcester Warriors in the press, I don’t need to add to it, I just wanted to share a laugh on a real sad day, that’s all. Sigh.”

What is happening with the Worcester Warriors is that their season has been canceled. And the team has been expelled from the Premiership for at least two years over unpaid taxes.

That is tough news. I agree with Stefania, we should all be laughing at her exposed thong instead of thinking about unpaid taxes and canceled seasons.