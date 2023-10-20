Montana Man Survives Brutal Grizzly Attack, Daughter Uses It To Take Shot At Historic College Football Rivalry

Videos by OutKick

Rudy Noorlander is using surviving a grizzly bear attack to pour fuel on a historic Montana college football rivalry.

Noorlander was attacked by a grizzly bear in early September while looking for a deer, and he didn’t have time to grab his gun or bear spray, according to ABC News. The bear took off his jaw, and Noorlander had to spend five weeks in a Utah hospital.

He’s now hoping to see his dog, have a root beer float and perhaps attend the Montana/Montana State game in November. Despite having issues talking and needing a whiteboard to answer questions, he appears to be in high spirits and he now has a whole new reason to despise the Grizzlies in Missoula.

“And he’s developed a whole new hatred toward the University of Montana,” his daughter Katelynn Noorlander Davis said during a recent press conference when discussing his recovery, according to the same ABC News report.

That’s right, folks. The man had his jaw ripped off, and one of the main priorities in his life is his family letting people know the rivalry is at the front of his mind.

Montana State/Montana is a great rivalry. (Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images)

The “Brawl of the Wild” is a great college football rivalry.

The Grizzlies vs. the Bobcats is one of the most underrated rivalries in all of sports. It doesn’t get the attention it deserves because it’s FCS, but it’s a brutally heated rivalry known as the “Brawl of the Wild.”

It might shock OutKick readers who know me as a Wisconsin man, but I spent my freshman year in Bozeman attending Montana State. It was a year of chaos unlike anything you can imagine, and someday the photos from well over a decade ago might become public. Let’s hope not, but perhaps! You can email me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and I’ll share some stories from Bozeman for my fellow Bobcats fans.

What I can say is that you don’t have to spend much time in Bozeman to know the “Brawl of the Wild” is a huge deal. It’s drilled into your head. The rivalry runs deep in people’s souls.

Man who survived grizzly bear attack uses it as motivation for the Montana State/Montana rivalry. (Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images)

How do we know that’s true? Rudy Noorlander was attacked by a grizzly bear, could have died, is on the road to recovery and he’s now focused on getting to the game in November. His daughter used the press conference to take a shot at the team in Missoula.

That’s a football family if I’ve ever heard of one. That’s the kind of people we love here at OutKick, and as a former MSU student, I’m cheering for him.

Montana man survives grizzly bear attack and is hoping to attend the “Brawl of the Wild.” (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Finally, if you’ve never been to Bozeman, I can’t recommend it enough. I haven’t been back in a long time, but it’s such an awesome city full of great local people. Don’t get me started on people who come from the coasts to Montana. That’s a topic for another day, but Bozeman and Montana as a whole are awesome. For those of you who visit Montana, give me your best tips and stories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.