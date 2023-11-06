Woman Arrested For Driving Car Into What She Thought Was A Jewish School, Turns Out It Was The Building Of An Anti-Semitic Group

Videos by OutKick

A woman arrested in Indianapolis after driving her car into what she thought was a Jewish school.

Ruba Almaghtheh was arrested on a charge of criminal recklessness after she allegedly drove her vehicle into what she believed was a Jewish school, according to Fox 59.

However, not only was the building not a Jewish school, it was the home of the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, which has been labeled as an anti-Semitic hate group, according to the same report.

Almaghtheh is accused of backing her car into the building while several people were inside Friday night. She allegedly told police she was upset about the coverage of the Israel/Hamas war and decided to attack the building because she was offended by the “Hebrew Israelite” symbol on the building.

However, it turned out she was attacking a group that is also anti-Israel, something she certainly allegedly appears to be as well.

Ruba Almaghtheh arrested after allegedly driving car into what she thought was a Jewish school. (Credit: IMPD)

Police claim she admitted to doing “it on purpose” and referenced “her people back in Palestine.” She now will have to face the justice system.

Almaghtheh is also allegedly so dumb she admitted to committing the “hate crime” during a phone call from jail with a family member, according to the same Fox 59 report. Police also labeled her a “terrorist” for the act.

Not only does Almaghtheh appear to be wildly anti-Israel, she’s also clearly not very smart. She attacked the building of an organization that is also an extremist anti-Israel group. We’re not exactly dealing with a genius here.

Ruba Almaghtheh arrested in Indianapolis after allegedly driving car into what she thought was a Jewish school. (Credit: Getty Images)

Play stupid games, win very stupid prizes. Almaghtheh will now get her day in court, and will have to live with the fact that not only is she allegedly an awful person, but she’s too stupid to even properly identify different groups of people. Send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.