Royals Have Pitching Edge Today

Tigers vs. Royals, 2:10 ET

I can’t imagine many people woke up and said, “I really hope that I get the opportunity to check the score in the Royals vs. Tigers game today!” Maybe you did and you’re super excited about terrible teams playing each other in baseball games. Still, there is money to be made, so it doesn’t matter if we watch or not, the bet is placed, we just need to wait for the end result.

For a brief stretch of the year, Tyler Alexander, used out of the bullpen was pretty solid. In June and July, he had a really nice stretch with 25 innings pitched and 5 earned runs allowed. Then the Tigers put him in the rotation… and it has been a disaster ever since. In 35 innings since he joined the rotation, he’s allowed 25 earned runs. On the road he has been even worse, posting a 7.31 ERA in road games for the season. His last two road starts were against the Angels and the Rangers he allowed 13 earned runs in those games and lasted just 7.1 innings. One team he has had success against is the Royals. In two appearances he’s logged 5.1 innings and just one earned run.

Brady Singer is looking to continue a strong season as he works on starting a new quality start streak. After being hit by the White Sox two starts ago, Singer rebounded against the Guardians with six innings of three-run ball. The White Sox start interrupted a streak of nine consecutive quality starts. Against the Tigers this season, Singer has gone 10.2 innings and allowed just three earned runs. It hasn’t been a very pretty performance though. In those 10 innings, we’ve seen him allow 13 hits and 8 walks. That’s a ton of opportunity for the Tigers to score.

I don’t like the price on it but I do like the play of Tigers under 3.5 total runs at -135. I will take it because Singer has been too good and the Tigers aren’t a good hitting team. I also think that after five innings the Royals will have the lead, I’m not going to take the moneyline because it is way too high, so I’ll take the -0.5 runs at -120.

