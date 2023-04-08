Royals Can Win First Five Against Giants

Videos by OutKick

Royals vs. Giants, 4:05 ET

I really struggled on Thursday. Wednesday was one of those days where I feel like I could’ve predicted any game and probably came out on top. Friday was much better with an easy victory with the Cubs. Sometimes it is simple and you can just say: Who is the better pitcher and is more likely to fluster opposing hitters. In this one I think we actually have the same situation.

The Royals are not a good team and not one that you need to back often. However, there are two guys on their squad that you can look forward to playing as you go through the year, because, no mater how bad their offense is, the pitching should be able to keep them in a game. Those two guys are Zack Greinke at home, and Brady Singer overall. The Royals really do struggle offensively and they’ve only played eight games. Here is the example: their leading RBI man right now has three for the season. No one on their team has more than one home run. Even the guy with the highest batting average is .259. This is an embarrassing team offensively. Their pitchers basically have to be perfect in order for them to have a chance at winning the game. Luckily Brady Singer can be close to that and give them an opportunity to win games. Singer is already responsible for one of the Royals two wins as he went five solid innings against the Blue Jays in his first start and allowed just one earned run on two hits. He is following up what was a very good 2022 season with this strong start. He’s a good pitcher but gets no recognition because he plays for Kansas City.

On the other side, the Giants are probably going to end up somewhere around .500 which shouldn’t be good enough to be a playoff team or even compete for the division. Stranger things have happened, but what you’re seeing in the first week of the season is basically what you’ll get for the year. They looked like world-beaters against the White Sox, but they aren’t. After years of being a contact hitting baseball team, they seem very home run dependant now. It isn’t the only why they are scoring, but they also don’t have much else going for them. Now they send off season acquisition Sean Manaea to the bump to take on the Royals. It wasn’t a good debut as he went just two innings and allowed three earned runs to the White Sox in his first start. He isn’t a very good pitcher. He is average. The Royals should be able to hit average. The Royals hitters are batting .244 against him in their career. Salvador Perez has been productive against him, but most of the guys haven’t done much otherwise.

This is a game I think the Royals have a chance in. I think that Singer is the better pitcher and if Kansas City is going to have a chance in any game, these are the type that they need to target. They won’t win all of Singer’s games. They will get blown out in many of them, but in this one, I like the Royals through five innings at +110 to win the game. Bullpens make things iffy, but this one is a good one for Kansas City.

David