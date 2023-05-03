Royals Can Battle Back Birds

Videos by OutKick

Orioles vs. Royals, 7:40 ET

If you are a Royals fan, and I can’t believe there are many in existence, this could be an encouraging game for you. Why is that, you might ask. It is simply because you were the Orioles just a couple of short years ago. Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, the Royals were good and then became really bad. Like, they are terribly bad. However, we’ve found a bright spot here as they will beat the birds tonight at home.

The Orioles are off to a terrific start to the season. I don’t think many people expected them to be quite that good last year, but I have to believe most of us were probably thinking they’d regress a bit this season. If anything, they’ve been better which is even more surprising to me. They’ve hit the ball well and been able to pitch strong enough to keep them in games, even if they are allowing runs. Tonight, they send Kyle Gibson to the mound. He hasn’t been very good for them this season. In road starts, he has a 5.40 ERA and has allowed 13 earned runs in 21.2 innings. He does have one of his three quality starts on the road, but it does seem that there are some struggles from him on the road.

Baltimore is off to a great start to begin the season. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Royals are back to being the laughingstock of baseball once again. After years of World Series contention, they’ve pretty much gotten rid of every viable Major League position player. I’d expect them to send off Salvador Perez if someone is interested as well. Still, I like them in this game mostly because Zack Greinke knows how to pitch in Kansas City. He is terrible literally everywhere else, but in Kauffman Stadium he is solid. He’s had three starts there and allowed seven earned runs over 17.1 innings. The bad news is that it hasn’t translated to a Royals win yet, but he is putting them in a position to win.

I am going to take a plunge here and bet on the Royals to win with Greinke on the mound. I like them through five innings better than the full game, and at plus money, I’d rather just have to win the five innings. Play them that way. Let’s hope the pitching trends continue for both squads.

