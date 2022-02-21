Rounding The Bases: Man Arrested After Joyride In Padres’ Petco Park

Videos by OutKick

The ongoing lockout in Major League Baseball didn’t prevent a trip around the bases at the San Diego Padres’ Petco Park for one fan. Over the weekend, a man eluded the Petco Park grounds crew and helped himself to a few infield doughnuts from behind the wheel of his SUV.

Rather than some added pounds and a bump in cholesterol, these doughnuts result in an arrest and multiple charges.

“After about a minute, he came to a stop, and a bunch of the grounds crew guys made their way to the car and did like a citizens’ arrest,” Ryan Carlson, a stadium worker told the San Diego Union Tribune.

A Ford Bronco got out onto the field at Petco Park in San Diego and totally destroyed it. He was arrested for felony vandalism. This video is infuriating. (Via: @MalikEarnest) pic.twitter.com/vXCRLyXTEv — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) February 20, 2022

The driver entered Petco Park through a tunnel in left field. Reports suggest that stadium workers on hand assumed he was part of the grounds crew. Turns out, they were wrong and found out the hard way when the unidentified man and his rouge white Ford Bronco went on a California joyride.

Where have we seen that before?

After a few doughnuts and a little juice on the gas pedal, the grounds crew approached the SUV and apprehended the driver without incident.

“It happened peacefully, wasn’t aggressive, at least as far as I saw,” Carlson added. “They walked him over and sat him down.”

Shortly thereafter, police arrived, and the man was arrested and charged with felony vandalism as well as trespassing.

Hopefully, the driver had some peanuts and Cracker Jacks along with those doughnuts, because he’s clearly never getting back.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF