CBS’ Ross Tucker Says, Outloud, That Taysom Hill Is ‘One Of The Greatest Football Players Ever’

Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning and…Taysom Hill? Former NFL lineman turned CBS analyst Ross Tucker believes the New Orleans Saints do-it-all guy deserves to be in that same group of the greatest football players ever.

Tucker legitimately made a case for Hill during the Titans – Saints broadcast on Sunday afternoon. While the take itself is laughable, maybe the funniest part of the entire moment is that Tucker sang the praises of Hill after a very straightforward rush for four yards.

Tucker not only compared the 33-year-old Hill to Jim Thorpe, but used the word “perfect” to describe him.

“I’m not kidding when I think and I tell you, I think he’s one of the best football players ever in Taysom Hill. I know he’s not a Hall of Famer or any of that. This guy can play quarterback, running back, tight end. He makes tackles on special teams. This guy’s like Jim Thorpe,” Tucker said on the broadcast.

“I mean, can you name any other guys that’ve ever done all the things that Taysom Hill did? He’s like the perfect football player.”

Ross Tucker calls Taysom Hill one of the greatest football players ever. For real life!



"This guy is like Jim Thorpe… he's like the perfect football player." pic.twitter.com/wyICHTUU5o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2023

That is quite the collection of words from Tucker, especially considering he spent six years in the league and has a degree from Princeton.

Taysom Hill Is Not Jim Thorpe

I think most would agree that Hill is a freak athlete, but Tucker may very well be the lone human walking the planet that would consider him to be one of the “greatest football players of all time.”

At the end of the day, this is just the latest example of someone in the media falling for the Taysom Hill trap. It seems like every year we try to make Hill a much bigger deal than he actually is.

Maybe let’s just appreciate him as an athlete of all athletes, and not a combination of Tom Brady, Walter Peyton, and Jim Thorpe like some want him to be.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris