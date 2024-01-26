Rosie O’ Donnell Is Mad She Can’t Watch Her Favorite TV Show Because Sports Was On

Videos by OutKick

In a shocker to no one, Rosie O’ Donnell is mad at something.

The former actress and talk show host took to her TikTok to complain how devastated she was when her favorite TV show Jeopardy! was postponed on Wednesday for the Los Angeles Lakers – Dallas Mavericks game.

CALM DOWN, ROSIE

“OK, I hate when ‘Jeopardy!’ is not on because of sports. Now, I love sports, I love football, I love basketball. But it’s kinda early in the season. We’re still in football season,” she began.

Apparently Rosie has a ton of time on her hands these days. She hopped on TikTok to complain that she needed her Jeopardy. Forget just tweeting our complaints these days, we’re now supposed to hop on TikTok and do full on video messages God forbid such a major inconvenience as Jeopardy being off the air on a Wednesday!

Wearing outrageous eyeglasses that literally looked like they were a TikTok video filter, the League Of Their Own Star continued as if it was her first time recording an iPhone video. Hey Rosie, pull the camera back a little bit for the love of God.

“We don’t need to cancel ‘Jeopardy!’ do we? I mean come on people – it’s Jeopardy!” she bloviated.

Before letting her TikTok followers know that ‘Every night she watches it,’ and that God forbid she miss an episode of a show that started ALL THE WAY BACK IN 1964. Would it have been that difficult to hop on YouTube and type in ‘Jeopardy 1991’ and watch an episode from back then? Would that not have solved your trivia fix?

O’ DONNELL USED TO HOST THE VIEW

I’m definitely not the first one to shill for the NBA. But it was one game on a random middle of the week. Rosie acts like Jeopardy is being postponed all the single time because of sports.

Want to know how you’re officially an elder, Rosie? You complain when Jeopardy’s not on. Congratulations. Seriously, I can’t think of anything more old than complaining when Jeopardy of all shows isn’t on. If anything, you should be complaining that your former show The View is still on – now THAT is something we could all get behind.