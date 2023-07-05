Watch: Rose Zhang Inadvertently Pulls Off Greatest Trick Shot In Golf History

Videos by OutKick

Rose Zhang is so good at golf that she pulls off trick shots when she’s not even trying to.

Zhang, who won in her professional debut just a few weeks ago, is preparing for this week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Playing in a practice round earlier in the week, Zhang hit a tee shot into the iconic Par 3 seventh hole. She could have made a hole-in-one and it would have only been the second most impressive thing about the shot.

After striking her wedge well, video captured the actual tee fly into the air and as she rotated through the shot, the tee landed perfectly in her back pocket. The tee wedged between her pants and her yardage book that read ‘Go Card’ paying homage to her Stanford Cardinal.

Stuffing a wedge in close AND having the tee flip into your back pocket. Just @rosezhang things 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AqfwBx1UDK — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) July 4, 2023

This is some sort of sorcery. I’m not exaggerating when I say that this may be the first time this has ever happened on a golf course.

Tees that get launched after impact have a mind of their own, going every which direction, flying into random objects, and sometimes even you’re playing partners standing behind you on the teebox, but to have it land in your back pocket defies any odds anyone could ever imagine.

Obviously Zhang pulling this off has absolutely nothing to do with skill and everything to do with luck, but it is awesome that this wildly rare occurrence just so happened to involve the most-hyped women’s golfer of her generation.

While she may only be 20 years old and only recently turned professional, Zhang already owns the course record for women at Pebble Beach. She’s in store to have a major week, pun intended.

