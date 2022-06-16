Rory McIlroy Overcomes Bunker Meltdown To Finish T-1 After Round 1 At U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy had a splendid outing Thursday in Round 1 of the U.S. Open, finishing 3-under and tied for the lead.

McIlroy’s 67 continued his momentum after winning the Canadian Open this past weekend, but at one point, it looked like he might unravel. On the drivable Par 4 fifth at The Country Club, his tee shot landed in the thick stuff sitting on the face of the bunker.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old then attempted to chip his second shot onto the green, but needless to say, he didn’t get enough of it. McIlroy’s shot went just a few yards ahead and landed in the bunker in front of him.

Say it with me, folks: One. Of. Us.

Not one, but two furious chops into the sand followed, as McIlroy reached the peak of his frustration.

“One of us! One of us!” pic.twitter.com/qVTVdqY4UU — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 16, 2022

A minor blip on an otherwise flawless day, the 2011 U.S. Open champion didn’t let the miscue snowball on him.

“Some of these reactions that maybe you saw out there today, whether it be hitting the sand on five or the club throw on nine, you just have to be so precise and so exact at this golf tournament, maybe, compared to some others,” McIlroy said post-round, via Sky Sports.

“Any little thing that doesn’t quite go right, you’re sort of putting yourself behind the eight-ball. The margins are just so fine in this tournament, and I think you can sort of see that out there with some of the reactions.”

Entering the Major as the favorite, McIlroy figures to have a great shot to win his fifth career major and first since 2014. He will tee off at 1:25 in Round 2 Friday alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele.

