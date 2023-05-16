Rory McIlroy Takes Different Approach Heading Into PGA Championship, And It Includes Not Talking About LIV Golf

Videos by OutKick

Rory McIlroy has been the most outspoken player on the PGA Tour when it comes to LIV Golf. Even when rumors of the Saudi-backed circuit were just a whisper, anytime the topic of LIV came up in his presence he took it as an opportunity to go to bat for the PGA Tour.

Over the last year or so, and especially since the calendar flipped to 2023, McIlroy’s bashing of LIV Golf has slowed down. While he’s still very much on Team PGA Tour, even LIV CEO Greg Norman has noticed McIlroy develop a very small soft spot for the rival circuit.

McIlroy refusing to talk about LIV Golf during his Tuesday press conference ahead of the PGA Championship proves that he’s moved on. Or at the very least, he is taking a different approach into the year’s second major championship.

The 34-year-old told the media “I don’t have a crystal ball” when asked about the future scene of professional golf and simply said “yeah” when questioned if he was ignoring the topic of LIV this week.

While McIlroy is very strong mentally – you have to be as a four-time major winner – it’s hard to argue against the idea that LIV Golf has taken a toll on him over the past year plus. That’s not a sign of mental weakness, it just is what it is, McIlroy is just a human despite what he can do with a golf club in his hands.

Rory McIlroy Implementing A New Game Plan At The PGA Championship

This is all part of McIlroy’s new-look approach heading into the PGA Championship. He admitted after missing the cut at last month’s Masters that he got ahead of himself, and even got to the point of convincing himself it was going to be his best week ever at Augusta National.

There is a fine line players have to balance on when self-confidence takes away from the goal, which it very clearly did for McIlroy in the Masters.

“Less expectations,” McIlroy said when asked what he’s mentally working on. “Just sort of trying to sort of be in a good spot with taking what comes and not thinking about things too much, not getting ahead of myself. Just trying to go out there, play a good first hole of the tournament, and then once I do that, try to play a good second hole and just sort of go from there.”

Taking things one hole at a time is easier said and done, especially on one of the game’s biggest stages while also trying to win your first major since 2014.

McIlroy should certainly have positive vibes on his side this week as he is a member at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, which also happens to be his wife’s hometown.

