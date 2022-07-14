Rory McIlroy Hits and Breaks Staffer’s Hand At The Open

One unlucky PGA Tour staffer was handed a bad break on the ground at the British Open after an opening drive from four-time major champion Rory McIlroy hit him in the hand, leaving him with a painful injury.
Charlie Kane was the unlucky victim, having his left hand struck by McIlroy’s drive, which left a deep bruise on his knuckle, massive swelling in his middle finger, and a fractured hand on the injury report.
Kane posted the aftermath on Twitter, showing off the gnarly souvenir picked up from Thursday’s opening round at St. Andrews. Rather than blaming McIlroy, Kane admitted to ignoring the golfer’s audible warning after McIlroy shouted Fore!
His caption read, “Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle. He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning.”
With golf balls soaring at an average speed well over 120 mph, you can bet that the hit hurt like hell…
