Rory McIlroy Has EPIC Final Round Meltdown That Includes Three-Putt From Two Feet, Ball In Water On 18 At Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers on the planet. There is no question about that. However, he has a reputation as a player who often chokes away victories.

That reputation got some additional fuel on Sunday at the Dubai Invitational. Now, to be fair to McIlroy, he didn’t play that badly. In fact, he entered the day one shot behind Tommy Fleetwood.

However, McIlroy should have won the tournament. And, he would have if he didn’t three-putt. From two feet away. Seriously.

Rory McIlroy made several huge mistakes on Sunday at the Dubai Invitational and lost to Tommy Fleetwood by one shot. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

On the par-3 14th hole, McIlroy hit a ridiculously good tee shot that left him just two fee from the hole. All he had to do was knock in the short putt for birdie and he would have taken a one-shot lead over Fleetwood with four holes to play.

But, McIlroy missed the putt. Then, he missed again.

A three putt from two feet for Rory.@TommyFleetwood1 takes the solo lead.#DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/hnkgCMpp18 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 14, 2024

Unfathomable.

Still, McIlroy trailed by just one shot. He actually immediately bounced-back with a birdie on 15 and then made another on 17. Thanks to a Fleetwood bogey on #16, McIlroy somehow entered the final hole with a one-shot lead.

But, once again, McIlroy choked.

Drama at the 72nd hole! 🫣@McIlroyRory finds water down the last. #DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/zWpfowFFKH — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 14, 2024

Fleetwood birdied 18 and won the tournament.

If you missed it, Rory McIlroy also made a QUADRUPLE BOGEY in round two. He rinsed two tee shots on the par-3 eighth hole and posted a SEVEN.

Realistically, McIlroy could have won the tournament by five shots. But, he didn’t.

As OutKick golf expert Mark Harris previously wrote, McIlroy is positioning himself to be golf’s biggest villain following some bizarre comments before this tournament started.

So, there are probably a lot of people happy to see him meltdown yet again on a Sunday afternoon.