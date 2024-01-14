Rory McIlroy Has EPIC Final Round Meltdown That Includes Three-Putt From Two Feet, Ball In Water On 18 At Dubai Invitational

1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers on the planet. There is no question about that. However, he has a reputation as a player who often chokes away victories.

That reputation got some additional fuel on Sunday at the Dubai Invitational. Now, to be fair to McIlroy, he didn’t play that badly. In fact, he entered the day one shot behind Tommy Fleetwood.

However, McIlroy should have won the tournament. And, he would have if he didn’t three-putt. From two feet away. Seriously.

Rory McIlroy made several huge mistakes on Sunday at the Dubai Invitational and lost to Tommy Fleetwood by one shot. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

On the par-3 14th hole, McIlroy hit a ridiculously good tee shot that left him just two fee from the hole. All he had to do was knock in the short putt for birdie and he would have taken a one-shot lead over Fleetwood with four holes to play.

But, McIlroy missed the putt. Then, he missed again.

Unfathomable.

Still, McIlroy trailed by just one shot. He actually immediately bounced-back with a birdie on 15 and then made another on 17. Thanks to a Fleetwood bogey on #16, McIlroy somehow entered the final hole with a one-shot lead.

But, once again, McIlroy choked.

Fleetwood birdied 18 and won the tournament.

If you missed it, Rory McIlroy also made a QUADRUPLE BOGEY in round two. He rinsed two tee shots on the par-3 eighth hole and posted a SEVEN.

Realistically, McIlroy could have won the tournament by five shots. But, he didn’t.

As OutKick golf expert Mark Harris previously wrote, McIlroy is positioning himself to be golf’s biggest villain following some bizarre comments before this tournament started.

Rory McIlroy Calling For A ‘World Tour’ Ahead Of His Move To England Feels Like The Start Of His Villain Arc | Mark Harris

So, there are probably a lot of people happy to see him meltdown yet again on a Sunday afternoon.

Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak

DP World TourgolfPGA TourRory Mcllroy

Written by Dan Zaksheske

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to Outkick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named “Brady” because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply