Rory McIlroy Shoots Very Fitting Score On His Birthday During Round 1 Of The Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy is a hot name in golf lately. Unfortunately, most of it is not due to his play on the course.

McIlroy skipped the RBC Heritage earlier this season because he needed a “mental health break.” Those are all the rage with millennials, but most young people who use a “mental health day” to get out of work don’t lose $3 million.

But McIlroy did, thanks to missing his second designated event of the season. That cost him a large portion of his PGA Tour bonus.

That aside, though, McIlroy is finally back in action this week at Quail Hollow in the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters the last time we saw him in a tournament.

On Thursday morning, McIlroy began his quest to win the event. And he did so on his 34th birthday.

Rory McIlroy shoots very fitting first round at Quail Hollow

McIlroy opened his front nine with a … 34. Yes, he shot a 34 on the front at Quail Hollow on his 34th birthday.

On the back nine, McIlroy shot … 34. Yes, he shot a 34 on the back at Quail Hollow on his 34th birthday.

Thanks in part to this crazy shot.

Bumper golf 😎@McIlroyRory answers with a dart and gets a little help from Fitzpatrick's ball @WellsFargoGolf. https://t.co/4hrgzGDyco pic.twitter.com/CnOSeL4pL8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 4, 2023

34-34 on his 34th birthday 😲@McIlroyRory is off to a strong start @WellsFargoGolf. pic.twitter.com/xZkeX82KKf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 4, 2023

McIlroy finds himself in the mix at the Wells Fargo, currently a couple shots back of the leaders. But it appears that break from golf helped him return ready to go.

Rory McIlroy of Ireland hits one out of the sand on the 14th hole during the Round One at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club on May 4, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

This is a great spot for him, too, as he’s won this tournament three times — 2010 (when it was called the Quail Hollow Championship), 2015 and 2021.

He also holds the tournament record for four-round score, shooting -21 in 2015.

McIlroy entered the tournament as a heavy betting favorite, and he put himself in position to contend with his 34-34 effort.

A lot of golf left to play, but a fitting start for Rory McIlroy.