Pirates Rookie Jack Suwinski Has 3 HR’s Including A Walk-off

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie outfielder stole the show Sunday, swatting 3 HR’s including the game winning walk-off shot that gave the Buc’s a 4-3 win.

Captain Jack had a day!



Pirates x @STIHLUSA

The Elias Sports Bureau says he is the first rookie in MLB history to have 3 HR’s including a walk-off. The last Pirate rookie to hit 3 Home Runs in a game was Andrew McCutcheon in 2009. The win for the Pirates was only their second in their last 12 games.

Jack Suwinski was recalled to the big leagues on April 26th after starting the season at Triple A Altoona. Since his call up, he is batting .230, with 11 HR’s, 19 RBI’s and 2 SB’s.