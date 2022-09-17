Ronda Rousey Says She Lactated On WWE Legend Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey took a break from the WWE to start a family with her former UFC fighter husband Travis Browne. She returned to the ring at the 2022 Royal Rumble after giving birth to their daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, in September 2021.

During the event Ronda won the women’s Rumble match. But that’s not the only memorable moment from that day. She also lactated on WWE legend Steve Austin.

Ronda Rousey says she lactated on WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin (Photo by Bill Watters/Getty Images)

Ronda revealed the special moment she shared with Stone Cold during the most recent episode of her YouTube series Ronda on the Road. The episode begins with someone asking her to tell the story.

She responds by saying, “Oh my god, I lactated on Steve.”

“I call him Steve now, because once you lactate on somebody you’re on a first-name basis, but he was really cool about it. And now I can say probably only me and Kurt Angle have gotten milk on Steve Austin. And that’s great company to be in. It was homogenized.”

Ronda Rousey says she lactated on WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

What’s A Little Milk Amongst Friends?

I’m sure there are worse things that can happen to you at a WWE event than having Ronda Rousey lactate on you.

If anyone would know that, it would be Stone Cold Steve Austin. The WWE Hall of Famer has been around long enough to have seen just about everything.

Since her encounter with Austin, “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” has won and lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Ronda will be given a shot to reclaim the title when she faces Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules in October.

Consider this your warning, if you happen to run into Ronda, she just might be lactating. If you’d like to avoid any awkward moments go with a handshake.

Check out Ronda Rousey’s latest episode, the lactating story is at the very beginning: