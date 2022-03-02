Ron DeSantis Tells Students To Ditch The Masks: ‘Stop With This COVID Theatre’

Videos by OutKick

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has simply had enough of COVID-19 theatre.

Speaking with the media from the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa Wednesday, DeSantis approached the podium and had a message for the nearby Middleton High School students who were wearing masks behind him.

NEW: @GovRonDeSantis annoyed with USF students—



"You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."https://t.co/7j1Pb2hV53 @WFLA pic.twitter.com/ZIOyTHLOh3 — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 2, 2022

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything, and we gotta stop with this COVID theatre. So, if you want to wear it, fine. But this is, this is ridiculous.”

In response to the video posted by Evan Donovan of WFLA, Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis released the following statement.

“We are excited our students from Middleton High School were highlighted as part of the statewide focus around cyber security education,” Davis said. “Our Cyber Security pathway at MHS has had tremendous success through student’s earning industry certifications, participating in internships and leading the way in computer systems and information technology.

“As always, our students should be valued and celebrated. It is a student and parents’ choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”

OutKick’s Clay Travis reacted to DeSantis’ outburst via Twitter, delighted to see him speaking out against COVID-19 theatre.

“This is phenomenal,” Travis tweeted. “Ron DeSantis tells USF kids they don’t have to wear their masks because they don’t do anything and it’s time to stop with all the political theater.”

DeSantis was at USF to announce funding for cybersecurity education. He said he was creating the $20 million program to create cybersecurity opportunities through the school, per WFLA.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do since I became governor was increase Florida’s competitiveness in terms of workforce education,” DeSantis said. “And that’s really looking to see what’s in high demand. And that’s really a diverse thing, in terms of what’s going on right now.”