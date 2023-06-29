Ron DeSantis Has A Plan To Secure The Border More Aggressive Than Trump’s: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

In 2015 and 2016 Donald J. Trump single-handedly made border security hot again.

Now Governor Ron DeSantis has taken the torch and he’s running with it.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

It’s no secret our southern border is a wide open oozing and pussing sore that few seem to want to fix.

Over 7 million illegals have made their way across our border and into our interior in the 2 and a half godforsaken years “The Big Guy” has been at the helm.

Every few months we’ll see a headline or two about a couple dozen illegals getting dropped off in a blue city, or some coverage here and there about the mass influx at the border with optics so astounding the media must cover it…for like a day..and then the issue fades from the headlines while the problem remains and our national sovereignty is tapped danced on like an episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

But what’s the solution? Well, Governor Ron DeSantis has one and it’s even more aggressive than Trump’s…

If somebody is breaking through the border wall, which they are doing, and other parts demonstrating hostile intent or hostile action, you have to be able to meet that with the appropriate use of force. I don’t see how you can just let them do that and carve through a wall on sovereign U.S. territory with a backpack full of drugs. And so we of course, of course, you use deadly force. I mean, how would you let somebody would you let somebody just break into your house and do you harm? No. And I can tell you, in Texas, they wouldn’t they wouldn’t do that. You know, try that in Texas. Why is our country any different? Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference proposing anti-crime legislation at the Police Benevolent Association in Miami on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Changing the rules of engagement at our border is just one part of his comprehensive strategy. So here’s more:

First he promises a national emergency declaration on day 1 followed by mass deportations, so a lot of those people Joe let mosey on in, will be moseyed on out.

He also vows to continue construction of the border wall and partially fund that by taxing remittances- that’s the money those living and working in the US send back to their dependents in other countries.

DeSantis also says he will cut off federal funding of NGOs and that’s a big one, right there. These non-governmental organizations are receiving huge sums of federal and grant money to aid and abet illegal immigrants and the spigot needs to be shut off.

He also calls for an end to catch and release and use of parole to side step immigration law.

DeSantis also totally rejects this liberal interpretation of the law that mandates all illegals get a right to stay here and be “processed.” He says they should instead be repelled and repelled immediately. No 5 years wait time on a “notice to appear” which is actually more like a notice to disappear.

Similar to Trump, Ron wants to put an end to birthright citizenship to prevent people coming over here illegally to give birth just to use it as a leverage to bring others into the fold. No more of that.

But there’s more. DeSantis would also deputize state and local law enforcement, allowing them to enforce immigration law. The OPPOSITE of a sanctuary city or state.

All of this makes perfect sense and would set our nation on the path to cleaning up what Biden has done.

We are a nation of immigrants but we are a nation of laws. Let the world know that under the leadership of a Ron DeSantis, the USA will be played no more. You want to be an American, you do it the right way. You work for it and you earn it. And guess what, a secure border allows for MORE LEGAL immigration and immigration in a respectful and dignified way.

I’ve told y’all this before but it bears repeating, IMMIGRATION INTEGRITY and BORDER ENFORCEMENT will be the two more important pieces that will determine the future of this nation, our elections, our everything.

It’s time to bring this issue back to the forefront and get it done.