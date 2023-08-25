Ron DeSantis Is More Likely To Do What Trump Couldn’t Last Time | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

So I’m gonna throw this out there and feel free to disagree.

I’m getting really sick of hearing my fellow Republicans on social media – in particular – talk about how the debate was boring. Boring?

Debates are not Bravo after dark. Debates are not a Housewives reunion. Running our country is not a reality show. To gauge everything by how exciting or spicy it is, is a big mistake.

I get it. No one is Donald Trump. No one is as entertaining as he is. No one captivates an audience like he does.

I know it and you know it. He set the bar for political entertainment and if every election from here on out is based around entertainment value, well we aren’t gonna have many candidates to choose from and I hate to break it to ya, Trump isn’t gonna live forever.

We’re gonna have to start casting for candidates and I don’t see that going well.

I like to be entertained too. But more so? I like to be led and inspired. America’s got talent is a reality show, but leading America away from the edge of the cliff is gonna be the job of our next nominee and, god willing, our next president. We have to win to do that.

So as you think about last night’s debate and you look forward to the primary season, the next debates, the general election, I’m asking you to think long and hard about what you’re actually looking for.

Whose record is the strongest? Who has done the things the others talk about.

And if you’re honest, you know that leaves 2: Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Now I want you to think about 2020 and how we lost 2020. Regardless of what you think about election integrity, the fact remains, Trump is not our president, he was not elected in 2020.

Then I want you to think about the 2022 midterms. They didn’t go well for Trump’s picks.

I’m sorry but that’s just the truth of the matter.

But then there’s Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. Florida not only went red, but DeSantis won by nearly 20 points and he won Miami-Dade county. A Republican has not won that county since 2002.

If that’s not a bellwether, I don’t know what is. THAT victory was what turned my head toward Ron DeSantis. I am a supporter of Donald Trump and I always have been, but I’m not satisfied with losing in 2024 and then spending the next 4 years whining about it. That’s not gonna do it for me.

And I get a lot of you don’t like Ron DeSantis now. You did for the last 5 years, you did during COVID when you said “Make America Florida,” but now you think he’s a RINO because some people on Truth Social and Marjorie Taylor Greene said so.

Really hard for me to buy the man who served his country in the United States military, has been a faithful husband and loving father to three, a leader in Congress, and a phenomenal governor who has: fought COVID tyranny and mandates, taken on woke Disney, taken on and defeated CRT and LGBTQ grooming in schools, signed a heartbeat bill, bused illegals to blue cities, fired activist DAs, supported and funded law enforcement and won his state by nearly 20 points (including a historic win in Miami-Dade) is somehow a RINO because he choose to run against Trump.

Y’all are gonna vote the way you want to vote. You’re gonna do what you want to do, and you should. It’s your vote. It’s your right.

But what I’m asking of you is to take a step back and answer this question honestly, if Trump couldn’t win in 2020 and his candidates, by and large, couldn’t sweep 2022, can Trump win in 2024 and are you willing to take the risk?

I'm gonna leave you with that. Those are my Final Thoughts.