Ron DeSantis Goes After Questioner For Tying Him To Jacksonville Shooting

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got into it with a questioner during a press conference Thursday morning.

The press conference was meant to focus on DeSantis’ record during the COVID pandemic, which has become increasingly relevant as calls to bring back masks return yet again.

But one questioner disrupted the proceedings by accusing DeSantis of having “allowed” a mass shooting in Jacksonville several weeks ago. It came from an unidentified audience member, who claimed to be a military veteran.

After saying he disagreed with DeSantis’ policies, he accused him of having “allowed” people like the one who “caused the deaths of people who were murdered a couple of weeks ago.” DeSantis immediately shut down the question, saying he did not “allow anything with that.”

“I’m not gonna let you accuse me of committing criminal activity, I’m not going to take that! I’m not gonna take that,” DeSantis said. The man continued, saying “please allow me to speak my truth, sir,” to which DeSantis rightfully responded, “no no, there is the truth. Everyone doesn’t have their own truth.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting on November 19, 2022. The meeting comes after Donald Trump became the first candidate to declare his intention to seek the GOP nomination. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis Fights Back Against Dishonest Media Framing

The questioner essentially repeated the not-so-subtle media framing that attempted to blame DeSantis for the Jacksonville shooting.

As the shooting was racially motivated, there’s been an effort by biased mainstream sources to tie the incident to the governor and his policy efforts. But as with many preferred media narratives, it’s completely disconnected from the truth.

As DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin pointed out, they simply choose to politicize incidents if they beleive it’s beneficial to their ideological goals.

“Ron DeSantis has condemned these racially motivated murders repeatedly in the strongest language possible. He will not tolerate racial hatred or violence in Florida, and we reject [AP’s] politicization of this horrible event,” Griffin said in a statement to Fox Digital.

When events occur that contradict their predetermined conclusions, such as the horrific school shooting by a transgender person in Nashville, they ignore possible motivations or decline to blame politicians ramping up fear and hysteria.

This questioner clearly bought into the media’s desperate attempt to tie DeSantis to an inexcusable, horrific crime. And the response treated the question with the scorn that it so richly deserved.