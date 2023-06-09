Gavin Newsom Is Having A Meltdown Over Ron DeSantis Sending 36 Illegal Immigrants To California: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Sanctuary state Governor Gavin Newsom is having an absolute meltdown after Governor DeSantis sent him a plane-full of dreamers and yeah, I’ve got some Final Thoughts powered by 4Patriots.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is on one this week, I mean he is really wigging out- so much so his slicked-back hair is ALMOST coming out of place- over 36, yes 36, illegal immigrants being flown and dropped off in Sacramento last week.

Gavin’s twitter fingers have been working overtime as he blows his top over this.

And he is now vowing to launch an investigation into this travesty, claiming the state of Florida and those involved are guilty of criminal kidnapping!

Here’s a governor from the state of Florida that is using taxpayer money and he had to go to another state. To fine people under false pretense. I don’t think this. I know this. I talked to the migrants, lied to them, took them into another state by bus, and then took them on a chartered flight to Sacramento. Lying to them that they had help on the other side knocked on the door and they left these migrants right there on the steps. What kind of human being does that? Gavin Newsom

Well first of all, Gavy, these illegals were not lied to. They wanted to go to California to see you and your sanctuary state. Here they are signing the paperwork and expressing excitement at being in California. I mean Gavin, I agree with you, your state is a craphole so I also am perplexed as to why they’d wanna go there but nevertheless, just take it in, bask in it.

After all, you are a proud sanctuary state so, the more the merrier, right?

I’m very proud to be from California. I would rather be from any other place than the state of California. Proudly a sanctuary state, a state that has the backs of your families, the dreamers and diverse communities. Gavin Newsom

Gavin, your state is a sanctuary state, Florida is not. You cosign illegal activity, Florida does not.

You reap what you sow and sowed the seeds of endorsing and encouraging illegal immigration. Why should red states like Texas and Florida have to bear the burden?

Governor DeSantis sent you an early Christmas gift. You really should be thanking him.

Oh and folks, by the way, there is, again, no doubt in my mind Gavin will run in 2024. He wants Ron to notice him so badly, he is practically begging for his attention.

But for now, he will have to settle with Ron’s little memento, a plane full of dreamers.

Enjoy, Gavin!

