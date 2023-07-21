Ron DeSantis Demands Investigation Into Bud Light Stock Losses After Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s disastrous decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney has had far-reaching consequences, none more severe than its parent company’s stock price.

And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is working to ensure that it doesn’t take down unsuspecting Floridians.

DeSantis announced Friday morning that he’s calling for an investigation into Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev over the Mulvaney marketing campaign.

The investigation stems from investments made by the Florida State Board of Administration (SBA). According to the letter, the SBA holds “global equity assets” with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Those assets have taken a substantial nosedive as Bud Light’s has collapsed. A collapse that’s continued even into July.

ESG policies and woke investment practices have often led to lower returns for investors. Anheuser-Busch being perhaps the most prominent, obvious example.

And DeSantis is having none of it.

We’ve kneecapped ESG in Florida.



So I’m calling for an investigation into AB InBev’s actions regarding their Bud Light marketing campaign and falling stock prices.



All options are on the table and woke corporations that put ideology ahead of returns should be on notice. pic.twitter.com/B3frLY4f30 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 21, 2023

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK – APRIL 1: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives a political speech at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, April 1, 2023 in Garden City, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bud Light’s Woke Marketing Causing Real Financial Harm

Corporations’ woke political messaging has become increasingly damaging as conservative pushback has intensified.

Target, along with Bud Light, has become the face of promoting progressive priorities that risk alienating consumers.

ESG priorities have also come under scrutiny; investment firms have incentivized companies to put appealing to modern liberal consensus ahead of neutrality and profits.

DeSantis has been one of the strongest political forces combating such efforts, and this investigation serves as an appropriate extension of his efforts to protect the public from institutional woke ideology.

Bud Light’s choice to use Mulvaney to market their products was so inexplicable it’s hard to believe it happened.

Investigating its financial impact on Floridians should become a blueprint as well as a warning to other corporations.

Going woke will have consequences.