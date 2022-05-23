Ron DeSantis Using His Baseball Past to Help Fund Future Goals

Ron DeSantis knows baseball, and he hopes a new line of merchandise highlighting his youth baseball stardom will prove to be a home run.

The Florida Governor was a member of the Dunedin National Little League Team that won the Southern Regional Championship and reached the 1991 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Later, DeSantis was an outfielder and team captain at Yale. As senior, he led the team with a .336 batting average.

The new merch line includes Ron DeSantis baseball cards and Team DeSantis baseballs, as well as Freedom Team hats, jerseys, koozies and foam fingers.

Of the cards, 10 include an exclusive boot relic and autograph. Twenty-five more come with solely an autograph, and the remaining 500 are regular baseball cards.

Is this a fundraising gimmick? Sure. Is it a clever one? Watch their video below and you be the judge: