Roger Waters Responds To Hamas Terrorist Attacks Exactly The Way A Terrible Person Like Him Would

At this point, it’s no secret that Roger Waters is far and away the craziest person to ever be part of Pink Floyd (which, if you know anything about the band’s history, that’s saying a lot). So, it was only a matter of time before he gave his take on the horrific terror attacks carried out by Hamas against innocent Israeli citizens earlier last month.

If you’ve followed Waters’ antics in recent years — like dressing up like a Nazi in Germany and his numerous antisemitic and anti-United States comments — it won’t surprise you to hear that Waters thinks “very fishy” about the October 7 attack.

The man was a major benefactor of the genius work of Syd Barrett and David Gilmour over the years.

The bassist sat down for a podcast interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald. During the interview, he gave his unhinged perspective on the atrocities committed by Hamas.

“We don’t know if we will ever get much of the story,” Waters said, per The Jerusalem Post. “They’re calling it their 9/11. What actually happened on the American 9/11? Nobody knows.”

I think there are relatives of a few thousand innocent people who lost their lives that day, who would be more than willing to enlighten Waters on what happened that day.

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters gave some predictably disgraceful comments about the October 7 Hamas terror attacks. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

Roger Waters Defends Hamas, Denies That The Terrorist Organization Committed War Crimes

Greenwald followed that “answer” up with a question about whether Waters thought Hamas’ actions were warranted, a follow-up that without a doubt left Waters’ publicist hyper-ventilating into a paper bag. That’s because we all know how an anti-semitic basketcase like him would answer that question and he delivered.

“Well, we don’t know what they did do,” Waters said. “Was it justified to resist the occupation? Yeah,” he went on, “it’s the Geneva Conventions. They are absolutely legally and morally bound to resist the occupation since 1967.”

While Rogers went on to say that he would condemn Hamas if they committed war crimes (seriously, he said “if”), he claimed that wasn’t the case.

“Probably the first 400 were Israeli military personnel, and that is not a war crime,” Rogers said. That of course would ignore that more than 250 civilians were killed at a music festival during the early part of the attack.

Now, if that wasn’t enough for his handlers to drag him out of the interview by his hair in the name of damage control, Waters dropped a doozy.

Pink Floyd Bassist Rips Israel For “Making Up Stories About Beheaded Babies’

He began by saying that he wouldn’t condone the killing of civilians but accused the Israelis of blowing the entire situation out of proportion.

“Of course, I don’t condone [the killing of civilians]. But the thing is, it was thrown out of all proportion, by the Israelis making up stories about beheading babies,” Waters said, before firing a shot across the bow of US President Joe Biden.

“They even got the President of the United States, dotard that he is, to claim that he had seen photographs.”

We all expect crazy from Roger Waters at this point. His reputation for insanity precedes him.

However, this interview was wild by his standards of crazy.

Waters brushed off the assertion that he values the lives of Palestinians more than he does Israelis.

“Absolute patent nonsense, complete rubbish. No, I don’t,” he said. Then, in the next sentence…

“I believe in equal human rights for all our brothers and sisters all over the world,” Waters said. “The Israeli government doesn’t,” he claimed, and then added that “that’s why they are committing genocide (against Palestinians).”

It’s been noted that neither Greenwald nor Waters made any mention of the nearly 300 Israelis still being held hostage in Gaza.

This is all par for the course with Waters. The guy made some great music, but he’s a world-class buffoon prone to incredible mental gymnastics when it comes to defending his antisemitic and anti-American views.

The world would appreciate it if he would just shut up and play bass for once.

