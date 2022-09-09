The NFL Releases Incredibly Cringe Video Of Roger Goodell

Roger Goodell starred in an all-time bad video to celebrate the start of the NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills dominated the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 Thursday night in Los Angeles to get the season started, and for reasons nobody will understand, the league decided to release a sketch video of the unpopular commissioner decorating NFL headquarters.

While there’s nothing wrong with a little humor, there was nothing funny about this attempt from the NFL at all.

How is it possible one person always manages to be so cringe? There’s nothing about Roger Goodell that is funny, and worse yet, he hardly seems self-aware.

The video feels like the NFL spent a ton of money on a PR firm to come up with some sketch idea to humanize Goodell, and this was the best the league could give fans.

This moment feels like it was legit out of a hostage video. Has anyone in the history of the internet ever looked less excited to be a video?

The NFL releases cringe video of Roger Goodell decorating the league’s office. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1567975811055222784)

The league needs to realize fans don’t want to like Goodell. In fact, fans want to tear Goodell to shreds whenever we get the chance.

That’s why he’s drowned in boos every year the draft is held. Fans love to hate him. Humanizing Roger Goodell is not something people are interested in, and people are definitely not interested in videos like this.

It might not have been possible for everyone involved to look more uncomfortable and Goodell looked like an absolute clown.

The NFL releases strange video of commissioner Roger Goodell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He should stick to running a pro sports league and upsetting people with just about every decision he makes. Don’t star in videos that make you look like a doofus and aren’t even funny. It’s really not hard to figure out.