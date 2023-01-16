Roger Goodell Hilariously Mocks Fan Chirping Him

Roger Goodell actually managed to do something funny for once in his career as the NFL commissioner.

After the Giants upset the Vikings in the opening round of the playoffs, Goodell was exiting the field when a fan started shouting out him.

“Roger, f*ck you! F*ck you, Roger! Yeah, that sh*t is rigged. You know you’re a b*tch,” the fan shouted out as Goodell walked off the field.

However, instead of just ignoring him, Goodell actually showed a bit of grit. He turned around and hit the fan with movement that appeared to mock the skol chant.

Rodger Goodell gets a ton of hate and I get it. But HOLY SHIT I respect him for his response. He absolutely dunked on the Viking fan screaming at him. Fat W here for Goodell. pic.twitter.com/XIsrGEGcK2 — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) January 16, 2023

Roger Goodell won some points with the fans on this one.

Roger Goodell is incredibly hateable. It’s true, and we all know it. That’s why the NFL Draft always starts with boos that are deafening when he takes the stage.

However, if we’re going to criticize him, we also have to tip our cap when he does something awesome. This was an epic response.

Could Goodell just have kept walking? Sure, and a lot of people would have advised him to do so. However, if you’re going to chirp someone, you better be ready to take some return fire.

Roger Goodell mocks fan who was chirping him. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/BabzOnTheMic/status/1614853915660660737)

The Vikings lost, the fan was crushed, he wanted to give Goodell a piece of his mind, and instead, he filmed a viral video that shows the NFL commissioner blowing up his spot. Shockingly, Roger Goodell does have a little gravel in his stomach.

Seriously, imagine watching your team lose and then getting openly mocked by the NFL commissioner? Why did this guy even keep the video and share it? Goodell comes out as the clear winner.

Now, we can all get back to disliking Roger Goodell as previously scheduled. Nothing else to see here.