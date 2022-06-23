Roger Clemens Is Now A ‘DJ’ With A Unique Nickname

Former Major League pitcher Roger Clemens apparently spins more than just baseballs, and “The Rocket” has the (additional) nickname to prove it.

Clemens joined New England Sports Network’s broadcast of last night’s Tigers – Red Sox game and told the Sox broadcast booth that he runs the music room at the Clemens household and when doing so, goes by a very specific DJ name.

“We got a music room. My nickname by day, as you guys know – ‘Rocket.’ But I’m ‘DJ No Request’ at night,” Roger told the tv crew.

Clemens was in town to watch his son, Kody, a recent Detroit call up. The younger Clemens mainly plays infield, though he did make an unexpected pitching appearance last week. He did not enter last night’s game, a 5-4 Boston win.

As for Clemens’ no request policy, he cautioned that music room attendees should remain patient.

“I play what I want to play. I’ll hit your song eventually,” said Clemens.

And don’t bother attempting to grab the mic for a little sing-a-long.

“Karaoke’s brutal,” Roger added. “Even if you’re good at singing ‘Endless Love’ or ‘Purple Rain,’ it still sounds brutal.”

Unfortunately, so too are son Kody’s stats. The 26-year-old is struggling thus far, he’s batting .125 with just four hits and 2 RBI, though he’s had only 32 plate appearances. That’s surprisingly not far-off from his dad’s career hit total. Roger accumulated just 31 knocks in his 24-year MLB career.

