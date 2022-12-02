Rodgers Still Owns the Bears and Will Dominate Sunday

Packers vs. Bears, 1 ET

Every year you can count on two wins for the Packers if they have Aaron Rodgers, and hell, even Brett Favre if he isn’t in jail for stealing money, under center. Rodgers owns the Bears and everyone knows it. Even the Bears players hear about it. As a Chicagoan, you hear about how coaches say they were hired to finally beat the Packers and all this crap. But, it still doesn’t happen. I’m here to tell you, it won’t be happening Sunday either.

Maybe this isn’t the best Rodgers season he’s ever had. Okay, it might actually be the worst. He looks disinterested, the team looks terrible overall, and the connections he should have with receivers just aren’t there. There is a bit of optimism that he’s making progress with Christian Watson and he’s grabbed six touchdowns over the past three games. While the Packers offense has looked decent over the last two games, their defense has struggled in those same games. I am not quite sure what is going on that they can’t put together a complete game, but they can’t. Everyone still remembers the gif from last year where Rodgers told the entire crowd that he owns the Bears. I have to imagine this week is something Rodgers is looking forward to. One of the few wins they have this season was over the Bears with a 27-10 win.

The Bears have a similar problem to the Packers – they can’t seem to put a team together on both sides of the ball. Lately, their issue has been the defense. In fairness, last week the offense was an issue too, but that was mostly due to Justin Fields not playing. He should be back for this game, and he makes a big difference for what the Bears can and are willing to do. The teams have both changed a bit since that week 2 matchup. The Bears seem to be in a better spot offensively, but they’ve been decimated on defense. The Packers are in disarray as well. You know that Rodgers is going to score on the Bears bad defense, but I’d expect that the Bears can score on this Packers defense that is slumping a bit lately. They’ve allowed at least 27 points in each of their past three games.

I’m taking the over in the game and I’m also taking the Packers to win the game at -3.5. I just expect that the Packers will keep doing what they’ve been doing for years. That’s not a good strategy for most sports bets, but this one seems like the right way to go even without the history.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024