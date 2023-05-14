Rockies’ Ryan Feltner Recovering After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Videos by OutKick
Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner spent the night in the hospital after a comebacker struck him in the head Saturday at Coors Field.
Philadelphia Phillies’ Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. As the ball hit Feltner, he immediately collapsed to the ground.
While the right-hander didn’t appear to lose consciousness, he laid on the mound squinting his eyes as Rockies training stuff sprinted out to help.
Feltner eventually walked off with the assistance of two staff members.
Feltner was taken to the hospital, where he stayed overnight.
“He’s under observation at a local hospital,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We’ll know more in the morning.”
The Rockies’ Twitter account confirmed this information Saturday night, but they have not yet posted an update.
Castellanos was shaken by the incident.
“There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first,” Castellanos said after the game. “As soon as I touched first, I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn’t happen.”
And while Feltner’s injury was a scary moment, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper noted it could have been worse.
“It’s terrible. I’m just thankful that Nick didn’t really square up the baseball the best he could,: Harper said. “We’re all wishing him the best.”
Feltner was a fourth-round pick of the Rockies in 2018. He entered the game 2-2, with 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings.
The Phillies went on to win the game, 7-4. Philadelphia will try for the series sweep Sunday afternoon.