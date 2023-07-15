Rockies Owner Responds To Fan Asking For Shohei Ohtani Trade

Videos by OutKick

The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of yet another disappointing season.

Not only are they buried at the bottom of the National League West, they’ve been the league’s worst team.

The Rockies are18 games out of first place, have been outscored by 142 runs, and seen key players like C.J. Cron and Kris Bryant miss significant time with injuries.

The graph of their playoff odds throughout the season explains in vivid detail just how hopeless this entire season has been.

But that didn’t stop one Rockies fan from emailing team owner Dick Monfort to ask about trading for baseball’s most exciting player: Shohei Ohtani.

And Monfort, surprisingly, responded.

“He is a free agent at the end of the year. But would be fun for a couple months.”

Time to get excited, Rockies fans!

Rockies Trading For Shohei Ohtani Would Be Baseball’s Funniest Storyline

If the Angels do decide to make Ohtani available, an outcome that’s significantly more likely today than it was a few weeks ago, there are any number of potentially interested parties.

None of the teams however, are the Colorado Rockies.

The best part of Monfort’s response is the hint that he might have seriously considered it if Ohtani wasn’t a free agent after the season.

While Colorado’s notoriously cheap, letting homegrown players leave or trading them in their primes, they’re also nowhere near contention.

The Rockies have always struggled to find and develop starting pitching that can consistently thrive at altitude. They’ve missed opportunities to build around key players. And they’ve used their limited budget poorly, at one point spending tens of millions on inconsistent relief pitchers.

Even Shohei Ohtani couldn’t fix the mess in Denver.

But Monfort’s response implies he may have considered it if he wouldn’t have to pony up to keep Ohtani in town after the season. Amazing.

That said, it’d be the height of comedy for the Angels, a significantly better team than the Rockies, to trade Ohtani to Colorado. Only to see the Rockies’ playoff odds go from 0.0% to 0.0%.