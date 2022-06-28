Rockets’ John Wall Agrees to Buyout; Intends To Sign With Los Angeles Clippers

The Houston Rockets announced on Monday that they have agreed to a buyout deal with veteran point guard John Wall.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, soon after entering the free-agency market, and surrendering $6.5 million with the Rockets for a long-awaited split, Wall intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Last week, Wall opted for his $47.4 million player option with the Rockets for the 2022-23 season.

Wall was the first-overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft; selected by the Washington Wizards. As part of the Wizards, the point guard became a perennial All-Star selection with five straight trips (2014-18).

On December 2, 2020, Wall was traded to the Rockets in a deal that included a 2023 first-round draft pick for then-Houston guard Russell Westbrook.

Though often hindered by injury, previously suffering serious, heel, hamstring and Achilles injuries, Wall has proven to still be an effective scorer and facilitator as a team’s floor general.

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

In the 2020-21 season, Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists through 40 games.

The $6.5 million cut to leave Houston is expected to be recouped once Wall and the Clippers come to an agreement.

After losing big man Nicolas Batum this offseason, a critical scorer and rebounder for the Clippers, the team is looking to add any pieces capable of bolstering their veteran group, especially on the offensive front after going all of last season without two-time champ and five-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard. He sat out all of 2021-22 due to an ACL tear from the 2020-21 postseason.

Wall also sat out all 2021-22 and was paid $44.3 million for it.

Last season, led by seven-time All-Star Paul George, the Clippers finished on the tail-end of the Western Conference playoff bracket, ending as the ninth seed with a 42-40 regular-season record. The Clippers were retired for the year by the New Orleans Pelicans in the postseason play-in tournament.

