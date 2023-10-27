Rocker Dee Snider A-OK with Israelis Using His ’80s Hit | Christian Toto

Videos by OutKick

Israel’s not gonna take it, and it’s music to Dee Snider’s ears.

The former Twisted Sister frontman rocked the ‘80s with hits like “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Snider fought back against music censorship during the PMRC imbroglio and remains an unpredictable voice in the creative arts. Now, he’s one of the very few musicians who are taking a stand in the current Israeli/Hamas conflict.

He’s chosen a side, and it’s a deeply moral one.

TMZ caught up with the 68-year-old rocker at, where else, an airport and asked him about his most famous song’s use in the current conflict. Reports revealed that the IDF (Israeli Defense Force) are playing “We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as a battle cry of sorts.

Bring it, Snider said.

“You know what? Israelis, the assault on the Israelis, people are losing sight of something. People saying that, ‘Oh, the response is gonna be too intense for what happened.’ Well, you don’t get to decide on the response when you do heinous things to civilians. You don’t get to say, ‘Oh, that’s enough, that’s enough retaliation.’ AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame at the 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala at The Canyon on January 26, 2023 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

The rape, torture and killing of innocent Israelis on Oct. 7 shocked the conscience of many, but not all global citizens.

Snider wasn’t in the mood for moral equivalency.

“No, it doesn’t work like that. When you cross that line, you’re burning people, you’re slaughtering people, you’re raping people, you’re just killing people after what happened at that festival, you don’t get to say, ‘Okay, your revenge can be this much.’ No. Payback’s a mothereffer. And I come from that school. You cross that line, you know… S***’s gonna happen.”

That savagery shut up most musicians despite one of the most harrowing parts of the terrorist attack occurred at a music festival. Most singers, many of whom weigh in on just about any news cycle, suddenly kept quiet about an atrocity the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades.

BURTON UPON TRENT, ENGLAND – AUGUST 11: Dee Snider performs on stage during Bloodstock Festival 2019 at Catton Hall on August 11, 2019 in Burton Upon Trent, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

A few singers voiced outrage, like Madonna and Bono of U2. Most stayed mum on the subject, with activist singer Pink scurrying from the subject. She happily weighed in on COVID vaccine mandates and Black Lives Matter, but speaking up for innocent Israelis proved too much for her.

Maybe she feared for her safety. Madonna beefed up her security team as a result of her comments.

Justin Bieber attempted to slam Hamas for what it accomplished, but when select members of his social media flock objected, he backpedaled.

Does Snider worry about blowback from Hamas supporters or fans who would rather Israel let the worst terrorist attack in generations go unpunished?

Hardly.

Not only has he stood by his comments, he told an X user why he ignores Cancel Culture’s wrath.

I was cancelled before it was called "being cancelled" (See: PMRC Hearings 1985) and I am still living my dream.



I could give two shits (How did that even become a saying?) about being cancelled if it means compromising my beliefs. Deal with it. https://t.co/dYSNwOiwE8 — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) October 25, 2023

Snider also refused to back down when he questioned elements of the trans ideology despite being supportive of the community in general.

The rocker lost a gig at a pride event earlier this year, but he didn’t attempt any mewling apologies to win over his critics.

Snider isn’t a conservative. He routinely rails against QAnon and MAGA on social media, which makes him a genuinely independent voice on the scene. Maybe coming of age in the 1980s, when rockers said whatever they wanted without fear of “cancellation,” taught him how to speak his mind and call out depravity as he sees it.