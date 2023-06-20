Rock-Throwing Guy Who Was Run Over By A Golf Cart Has Been Identified

Videos by OutKick

Some people (me) are calling it the action-thriller of the summer.

And now we have context.

Reports out of Moline, Illinois, say 31-year-old Oliver Vanderlinden, who checks in at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds is the guy who was dramatically run over by a golf cart after he (allegedly) started throwing paving stones through windows of homes along the Rock River.

Boots on the ground say the Craziness Along The River all started at an IBEW union hall where Vanderlinden allegedly knocked over a motorcycle, tried to tear off a car door and threw rocks at cars, according to 97X’s Dwyer and Michaels show page where they’ve been detailing the madness.

An Audi had its front windshield smashed and then the IBEW guys followed the alleged scumbag to the river where the action-thriller really heats up when one of the citizen officers drills Vanderlinden with a golf cart.

Let’s get to the action!

Action-thriller of the summer.



No, I don't have context for this one. pic.twitter.com/WeqIRR5tj7 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 19, 2023

97X says the golf cart driver is the owner of the home that’s being damaged. “I’m sorry, bro. I’m sorry!” Vanderlinden can be heard saying as he’s pinned under the cart and sirens blare as the cops come to cuff the (alleged) scumbag.

Vanderlinden is now being held in the Scott County, Iowa County Jail on multiple probation violation charges and on an escape charge. It’s unclear what charges he’ll face out of Moline.

As you’d suspect, this isn’t Vanderlinden’s first rodeo with the justice system. This past November, he made the news when police say he hid in a Walgreens during store hourse and stole items after the store was closed, and then forced his way through the locked front doors around 12:30 a.m.

That led to a visit to the Scott County Jail.

Now he’s the official star of the summer’s No. 1 action-thriller.

Life comes at you fast, Oliver.