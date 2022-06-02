Robinson Cano’s Time With Padres Coming To An End, MLB Future In Limbo

Robbie Cano, don’t you know your time in San Diego is up?

Yes, it’s true that John Sterling’s days of calling Robinson Cano moonshots are long gone and so is Cano’s days in a Padres uniform. The Padres have reportedly requested that Cano be sent down to Triple-A El Paso Thursday, per the New York Post.

The 39-year-old was picked up by San Diego on May 13, after he was designated for assignment by the Mets on May 2 and then passed through waivers. Cano has the right to decline the option as a player with more than five years of MLB service and if he does, will again become a free agent. Cano will still make his $20.25 million salary this season, which the Mets owe the remainder of. San Diego was only on the hook for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum salary.

At the time of his signing with San Diego, Cano said he had a lot left in the tank.

“I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” Cano said. “I know I can still play this game and just go out on top.”

His numbers over his 11 games in San Diego have suggested otherwise. After hitting at a .195 clip with three RBIs and 11 strikeouts with the Mets, Cano went 3-for-33 with one RBI and 10 strikeouts with the Padres.

It’s unclear how much interest there would be on the free agent market for Cano, who was thought to have an outside shot at reaching 3,000 career hits. Cano is currently sitting on 2,635 over the course of his 17-year career, but his MLB future now appears to be in limbo.

