Robert Saleh (Sort Of) Denies Zach Wilson Rumor, But That Didn’t Stop Fans From Posting Hilarious Memes About The Situation

On Monday, a report emerged that New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh wanted to start Zach Wilson again after benching him in Week 11. According to the report, Wilson was “reluctant” to take back the starting job.
Saleh addressed the media and said the rumor is false. Well, sort of. He said it’s false as far as he knows.
He also refused to name the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
It’s possible the rumor IS true and Saleh just said what he had to say. He certainly wasn’t going to stand at the podium and say that Wilson refused to start at quarterback.
It’s also possible the rumor is false. That being said, it didn’t come from nowhere. Dianna Russini is a veteran NFL reporter and it’s hard to believe that she just completely made that up.
So, either: the sources are lying OR the sources are telling the truth. Either way, it’s a terrible look for the New York Jets, as OutKick’s Armando Salguero wrote on Monday.
If it’s true, that means the Jets offense is so bad that a player literally doesn’t want to risk hurting his future with another team next season. That seems unlikely since Wilson’s stock can’t possibly sink any lower.
If it’s not true, that still means someone (or multiple someones) in the Jets organization wants people to BELIEVE that it’s true.
Like I said, neither reflects well on the organization.
OK, that all being said, there are more important parts of this story to discuss. Those are the great jokes flying around social media.
Robert Saleh denies Zach Wilson rumor, but even if it isn’t true, don’t let the facts get in the way of a great joke
Users wasted no time posting their best memes, gifs and comments on one of the most bizarre rumors of the NFL season.
Most days, for most stories, the Internet just makes me sad.
Today is not that day and this story is not one of those stories.
